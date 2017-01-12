FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-IVS Group unit buys Argenta's business unit
January 12, 2017 / 9:19 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-IVS Group unit buys Argenta's business unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - IVS Group SA :

* Said on Wednesday that unit IVS Italia had signed an agreement for the acquisition of the business line of Argenta SpA and of its unit Somed SpA related to the distribution of the Professional Line of Nespresso coffee pods

* The provisional acquisition price is equal to slighty less than 6 million euros ($6.38 million)

* The acquisition is linked with the agreement between IVS and Nespresso Italiana for the distribution of the product line on the Italian market

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9407 euros Gdynia Newsroom

