LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) -

* UK comprehensive car insurance premiums rose 14 pct in 2016 - Confused.com/Willis Towers Watson Car Insurance Price Index

* Q4 premiums up 4.1 pct from Q3

* Latest quarterly figures show rising trend but at slower pace

* Average premium for annual comprehensive car insurance policy in UK now 767 pounds ($942) ($1 = 0.8145 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Greg Mahlich)