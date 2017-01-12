FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Delta Air Lines Q4 earnings per share $0.84
#Market News
January 12, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Delta Air Lines Q4 earnings per share $0.84

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc :

* Delta Air Lines announces December quarter and full year 2016 profit

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.82

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue $9,458 million versus $9,502 million a year ago

* Sees passenger unit revenue up 0% to 2% for March 2017 quarter

* Qtrly earnings per diluted share of $0.84

* Qtrly passenger unit revenues declined 2.7 percent on a 0.9 percent increase in capacity

* Sees operating margin 11% to 13% for 1Q17

* For March quarter, sees pressures on margins as pace of change in unit revenue will not match cost impact of higher fuel prices and wage raises

* Sees fuel price, including taxes and refinery impact $1.68 to $1.73 for 1Q17

* Sees 1Q17 CASM - ex including profit sharing up 5% to 7%

* Sees system capacity down 0% to 1% for 1Q17

* As we move into 2017, seeing unit revenues turn positive which should return company to margin expansion by back half of year

* Q4 revenue view $9.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says will remain conservative, keep capacity growth in check until we see further firming of revenue trends in near-term, longer-term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

