7 months ago
BRIEF-Alteco Medical: agreement with Markomed for distribution of Alteco LPS Adsorber
January 12, 2017 / 3:59 PM / 7 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Alteco Medical AB :

* Says has signed an agreement with Croatian company Markomed Ltd for the distribution of Alteco LPS Adsorber in three countries

* The agreement, which includes Croatia, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Slovenia, runs for two years with possibility of extension

* In connection with the signing of the agreement Alteco received an order worth 240,000 Swedish crowns ($26,879.01) for delivery in Q1 2017

Source text: bit.ly/2iknr4b

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.9289 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

