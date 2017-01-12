BRIEF-Alteco Medical: agreement with Markomed for distribution of Alteco LPS Adsorber

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Alteco Medical AB :

* Says has signed an agreement with Croatian company Markomed Ltd for the distribution of Alteco LPS Adsorber in three countries

* The agreement, which includes Croatia, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Slovenia, runs for two years with possibility of extension

* In connection with the signing of the agreement Alteco received an order worth 240,000 Swedish crowns ($26,879.01) for delivery in Q1 2017

