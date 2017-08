Jan 13 (Reuters) - Hypothekarbank Lenzburg AG :

* Says FY net profit up at 21.6 million Swiss francs ($21.40 million)

* FY net interest income up by 0.8 million Swiss francs at 53.9 million Swiss francs

* Proposes dividend of 110 Swiss francs per share

