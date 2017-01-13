BRIEF-MCI.PrivateVentures announces tender offer for ATM's 3.8 mln shares at 10.37 zloty/shr

Jan 13 (Reuters) - ATM SA (ATM)

* MCI.PrivateVentures Fundusz Inwestycyjny Zamkniety (MCI.PrivateVentures, offeror) announced a tender offer for 3,797,097 shares of the company at 10.37 zloty ($2.52) per share, said offeror and intermediary in tender, Millennium DM, in a statement on Thursday

* Shares represent 10.4 pct of all votes on the company's general meeting of shareholders

* The tender offer was announced due to conclusion of the investment agreement between MCI.PrivateVentures and ATP Fundusz Inwestycyjny Zamkniety Aktywow Niepublicznych (ATP FIZ AN) and Tadeusz Czichon, member of ATM's supervisory board on Nov. 24, 2016 (the parties), following which the parties exceeded of the threshold of 33 pct of the total number of votes

* Currently the parties hold jointly 20,189,510 shares representing 55.6 pct of all votes in ATM

* After execution of the tender offer the parties intend to hold c. 66 pct of all votes in ATM

* Entries in the tender offer will be accepted from Feb. 1 to Feb. 14, planned effective date of the transaction is Feb. 16

* Decisions as to the possibility of further acquisitions of shares will be taken after the analysis of the market situation, the industry, the current indicators, the pace of development of the company and the macroeconomic situation

Source text - bit.ly/2jKYUul

