7 months ago
BRIEF-PNC reports 4th-qtr EPS of $1.97
#Funds News
January 13, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-PNC reports 4th-qtr EPS of $1.97

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc :

* PNC reports full year 2016 net income of $4.0 billion, $7.30 diluted EPS

* Q4 earnings per share $1.97

* Q4 revenue $3.9 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $3.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net charge-offs declined to $106 million for Q4 compared with $154 million for Q3

* Qtrly net interest income increased $35 million, or 2 percent, to $2.1 billion from Q3

* Net interest margin was 2.69 percent for Q4 of 2016 compared with 2.68 percent for Q3

* Pro forma fully phased-in Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio was estimated at 10 percent as of Dec 31, 2016

* Qtrly provision for credit losses was $67 million, a decrease of $20 million from Q3

* Transitional Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio was an estimated 10.6 percent at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

