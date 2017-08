Jan 13 (Reuters) - Credicorp Ltd :

* Said on Thursday that it transferred to its unit Grupo Credito 268.5 million shares, that is a 3.80 percent stake, in Banco de Credito del Peru (BCP) in an operation carried out on Lima Stock Exchange at 5.51 soles ($1.64) per share

Source text: bit.ly/2iP89p2

Further company coverage: