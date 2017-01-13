FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wells Fargo reports Q4 earnings per share $0.96
#Market News
January 13, 2017 / 1:26 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Wells Fargo reports Q4 earnings per share $0.96

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co

* Reports $5.3 billion in quarterly net income

* Quarterly revenue rose to $21.6 billion

* Q4 earnings per share $0.96

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4-end return on equity of 10.94 percent versus 11.60 percent at Q3-end

* Q4-end common equity tier 1 ratio (fully phased-in) of 10.7 percent versus 10.7 percent at Q3-end

* Total loans were $967.6 billion at December 31, 2016, up $6.3 billion from September 30, 2016

* Quarterly total average loans of $964.1 billion, up $51.9 billion, or 6 percent

* Quarterly mortgage banking noninterest income was $1.4 billion, compared with $1.7 billion in Q3 2016

* Net interest income in q4 2016 increased $450 million from Q3 2016 to $12.4 billion

* Credit losses were $905 million in Q4 2016, up $100 million, from Q3 2016

* Quarterly net interest margin was 2.87 percent, up 5 basis points from Q3 2016

* Residential mortgage loan originations were $72 billion in Q4, up from $70 billion in Q3

* Quarterly nonperforming assets decreased $644 million from Q3 2016 to $11.4 billion

* Credit results were stable in q4 and overall credit quality continued to be driven by strong performance in commercial and consumer real estate portfolios

* CFO says "Wells Fargo had solid underlying performance in q4 as we continued to benefit from our diversified business model"

* Continued improvement in residential real estate and stabilization in oil and gas industry conditions drove a $100 million reserve release in Q4

* CEO Sloan says "pleased" with progress made in customer remediation and review of sales practices, says "we have more work to do"

* Net hedge accounting losses in Q4 2016 were driven by a sharp increase in certain interest rates and foreign currency fluctuations

* Q4 revenue view $22.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

