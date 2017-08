LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** European stocks extend gains, with STOXX overtaking FTSE 100

** U.S. markets seen up after solid bank earnings results

** Banking stocks lead European sectoral gainers

** Renault feels the heat as France investigates emissions

** French mid-cap Technicolor slumps 20 pct after profit warning (Reporting by Helen Reid)