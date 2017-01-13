FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Newell Brands to sell Rubbermaid Consumer Storage Totes business
#Market News
January 13, 2017 / 1:45 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Newell Brands to sell Rubbermaid Consumer Storage Totes business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc :

* Newell Brands announces continued progress simplifying and strengthening portfolio

* Reaches agreement to sell Rubbermaid Consumer Storage Totes business

* Holds Pine Mountain and part of Diamond brands for sale

* To sell Rubbermaid Consumer Storage Totes business to United Solutions; financial terms were not disclosed and are not material

* Also selling its Pine Mountain fire starters, fire logs, fire safety business, and diamond matches, fire starters, lighters, laundry business

* Diamond and Pine Mountain businesses collectively represent approximately $87 million in annual sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

