BRIEF-Newell Brands to sell Rubbermaid Consumer Storage Totes business

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc :

* Newell Brands announces continued progress simplifying and strengthening portfolio

* Reaches agreement to sell Rubbermaid Consumer Storage Totes business

* Holds Pine Mountain and part of Diamond brands for sale

* To sell Rubbermaid Consumer Storage Totes business to United Solutions; financial terms were not disclosed and are not material

* Also selling its Pine Mountain fire starters, fire logs, fire safety business, and diamond matches, fire starters, lighters, laundry business

* Diamond and Pine Mountain businesses collectively represent approximately $87 million in annual sales