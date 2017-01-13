BRIEF-Newell Brands to sell Rubbermaid Consumer Storage Totes business

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc :
* Newell Brands announces continued progress simplifying and strengthening portfolio
* Reaches agreement to sell Rubbermaid Consumer Storage Totes business
* Holds Pine Mountain and part of Diamond brands for sale
* To sell Rubbermaid Consumer Storage Totes business to United Solutions; financial terms were not disclosed and are not material
* Also selling its Pine Mountain fire starters, fire logs, fire safety business, and diamond matches, fire starters, lighters, laundry business
* Diamond and Pine Mountain businesses collectively represent approximately $87 million in annual sales