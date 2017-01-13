FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Naked Brand Group and Bendon Limited announce LOI to merge
January 13, 2017 / 1:47 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Naked Brand Group and Bendon Limited announce LOI to merge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Naked Brand Group Inc :

* Naked Brand Group and Bendon Limited announce letter of intent to merge

* LOI with Bendon provides co would issue holders of ordinary shares of Bendon an aggregate of 118.8 million shares of company

* Key employees of Bendon will be offered employment with company, to be effective upon completion of merger

* Naked Brand Group - LOI with bendon provides co would issue holders of ordinary shares of Bendon aggregate of 118.8 million shares of common stock of co

* Agreed to Adhere to a no-shop provision until earlier of date merger agreement is executed or loi is terminated

* Naked Brand Group Inc says as stated in loi, Davis-Rice will join Naked's board of directors, effective immediately

* Naked Brand Group - if merger agreement is not executed by february 10 company will be required to issue to bendon 2.5 million shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

