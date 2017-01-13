BRIEF-GC Investment files to Katowice Court restructuring, repair plans

Jan 13 (Reuters) - GC Investment SA :
* Says it filed to Katowice Court its restructuring and repair plans; and financial forecast for 2017-2024
* Once the plans have been approved by the creditors and court, the management will take all the necessary measures to implement a 5-year share buyback program
* The share buyback program will include shares issued by the company in regards to the agreement with creditors
* Under the restructuring and repair plans, it wants to issue series E shares at the issue price of 1 zloty each and offer them to the creditors
* The number of new series E shares, each creditor will be offered, will be set as the quotient of the sum of the outstanding debt towards the company divided by the series E share issue price
* Taking into account, the price of 1 zloty per share, GC Investment will be obliged to issue 89.3 mln of the series E shares
* Will cover the purchase of own shares through the sale of properties
