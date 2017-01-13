FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-GC Investment files to Katowice Court restructuring, repair plans
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
January 13, 2017 / 3:02 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-GC Investment files to Katowice Court restructuring, repair plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - GC Investment SA :

* Says it filed to Katowice Court its restructuring and repair plans; and financial forecast for 2017-2024

* Once the plans have been approved by the creditors and court, the management will take all the necessary measures to implement a 5-year share buyback program

* The share buyback program will include shares issued by the company in regards to the agreement with creditors

* Under the restructuring and repair plans, it wants to issue series E shares at the issue price of 1 zloty each and offer them to the creditors

* The number of new series E shares, each creditor will be offered, will be set as the quotient of the sum of the outstanding debt towards the company divided by the series E share issue price

* Taking into account, the price of 1 zloty per share, GC Investment will be obliged to issue 89.3 mln of the series E shares

* Will cover the purchase of own shares through the sale of properties

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.1096 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.