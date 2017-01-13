BRIEF-Idogen: European Patent Office intends to grant Idogen's patent application

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Idogen AB :

* Says the European Patent Office (EPO) has issued a "Notice of Intention to Grant", which means that the patent office intends to grant Idogen's patent application, covering the company's tolerogenic vaccine technology

* The patent, and its validation in key European countries, will provide Idogen's tolerogenic vaccine technology with broad protection and further strengthens the company's patent portfolio

Source text: bit.ly/2jeVL5x

Further company coverage: