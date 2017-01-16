FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
January 16, 2017 / 6:21 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Technip SA :

* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris

* Combination will be completed after the close of business on January 16, 2017, which is the last day on which Technip shares will be traded on Euronext Paris

* Last day of trading of the FMC Technologies shares on the NYSE is January 13, 2017

* TechnipFMC ordinary shares will be listed under ticker "FTI" on January 17, 2017, starting from the opening of the respective trading sessions on Euronext Paris (9:00 a.m. CET) and on the NYSE (9:30 a.m. EST)

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

