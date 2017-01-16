FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Athos Venture Capital sells Centrum Doradztwa Ekonomicznego Rating
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 16, 2017 / 6:57 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Athos Venture Capital sells Centrum Doradztwa Ekonomicznego Rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16(Reuters) - Athos Venture Capital SA :

* Said on Friday that its its unit, Centrum Doradztwa Ekonomicznego Rating sp. z o.o. (Centrum Doradztwa Ekonomicznego Rating), for 64,586 zlotys ($15,661)

* The company decided to sell the unit as it was to apply for the entry on the list of credit rating agencies in the European Union

* Due to high costs of entry and its maintenance, the procedure has not been carried out

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.1239 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.