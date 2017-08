Jan 16 (Reuters) - Vita Societa Editoriale SpA :

* Said on Sunday that Vita News had integrated it lease offer for the editorial branch with an acquisition offer effective as of June 1, 2017

* Board accepted the offer from Vita News

* Board deemed insufficient the lease offer for the the technological branch by K Group Srl, who is willing to change the offer

