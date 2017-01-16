FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Arbuthnot Banking's economic adviser comments on post-Brexit trading
January 16, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Arbuthnot Banking's economic adviser comments on post-Brexit trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc

* Arbuthnot Banking Group's economic adviser Ruth Lea says "options for UK's relationship with EU post-Brexit remain a live topic"

* Arbuthnot Banking Group's economic adviser - "if a special bespoke deal cannot be agreed then, as a default, UK will trade with EU27 under world trade organisation rules"

* Arbuthnot Banking Group's economic adviser - whilst not optimal, trading under WTO rules is "far from disastrous." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

