BRIEF-Arbuthnot Banking's economic adviser comments on post-Brexit trading

* Arbuthnot Banking Group's economic adviser Ruth Lea says "options for UK's relationship with EU post-Brexit remain a live topic"

* Arbuthnot Banking Group's economic adviser - "if a special bespoke deal cannot be agreed then, as a default, UK will trade with EU27 under world trade organisation rules"

* Arbuthnot Banking Group's economic adviser - whilst not optimal, trading under WTO rules is "far from disastrous."