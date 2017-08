LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

**European shares in the red, weighed down by autos and insurers

**All eyes on Luxottica-Essilor merger - a fair deal?

**Carrefour best bet for food inflation - Kepler

**AXA axed to the bottom of the CAC 40

**German carmakers bruised by Trump border tax threats (Reporting by Helen Reid)