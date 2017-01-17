BRIEF-Coima RES finalizes acquisition of two buildings in Milan from Immobiliare Deruta 2005

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Coima RES SpA SIIQ :
* Said on Monday that it finalised the agreement for the acquisition from Immobiliare Deruta 2005 Sas of a property consisting of two buildings in Milan
* Immobiliare Deruta 2005 Sas is wholly-owned by Warburg - HIH Invest Real Estate GmbH, a German Real Estate Fund for institutional investors
* The purchase price amounted to 46 million euros ($49.02 million) plus taxes
* The acquisition was financed via a 20 million euros mortgage loan with a term of 5 years and a spread of 160bps
