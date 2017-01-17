FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-BRIEF-Juventus reaches contract with Valencia Club for player Simone Zaza
January 17, 2017 / 7:18 AM / 7 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to add additional product and topic codes.)

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Juventus FC SpA :

* Reaches the agreement with Valencia Club de Futbol SAD for the loan, until June 30, 2017, of the registration rights of the player Simone Zaza for value of 2.0 million euros ($2.12 million)

* Valencia to definitively acquire Simone Zaza for 16 million euros, to be paid in two financial years, if player completes a certain number of first team appearances within June 30, 2017

* The permanent transfer fee may increase of further 2 million euros on achieving given conditions in the course of the duration of the contract Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9433 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

