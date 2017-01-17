FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EBC Solicitors to sell stake in Red Dev Studio, buy Blue Ocean Media shares
January 17, 2017 / 10:38 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-EBC Solicitors to sell stake in Red Dev Studio, buy Blue Ocean Media shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - EBC Solicitors SA :

* Said on Monday that it signed preliminary agreement to sell shares in Red Dev Studio sp. z o.o (Red Dev Studio) for 1.14 million zlotys ($278,205) to Blue Ocean Media SA

* EBC Solicitors to sell 48.98 pct stake in Red Dev Studio after it has its capital increased

* 0.34 million zlotys of the sale price will be paid to EBC Solicitors in cash, 0.8 million zlotys will be deducted from the amount that EBC Solicitors is to pay for 1.8 million series D share of Blue Ocean Media

* Said it received irrevocable offer to acquire 3.4 million series D shares of Blue Ocean Media with the issue price of 0.44 zloty per share

* The offer is valid until May 31 and the company plans to accept the offer

* Red Dev Studio is a creator and producer of mobile platforms games

Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.0977 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

