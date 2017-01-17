FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-iAlbatros Group unit signs 4-yr deal with CNRS
January 17, 2017 / 9:53 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-iAlbatros Group unit signs 4-yr deal with CNRS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - iAlbatros Group SA :

* Said on Monday that its indirectly owned unit, iAlbatros SAS, signed a 4-yr deal with France-based Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS) for delivery of the electronic hotel booking solutions

* The agreement prolongs cooperation between iAlbatros SAS and CNRS

* Estimates the turnover from the deal at 7.5 million euros ($8.00 million) yearly and total turnover at about 30 million euros

$1 = 0.9380 euros Gdynia Newsroom

