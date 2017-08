Jan 17 (Reuters) - Platynowe Inwestycje SA :

* Said on Monday that ZAMZAW Sp. z o.o. raised its stake in the company to 55.95 pct from 35.90 pct via the acquisition of 15,852,861 shares and following the registration of Platynowe Inwestycje's capital increase

* Sloneczne Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. acquired 7.5 million shares of the company representing 25.41 pct stake

Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage: