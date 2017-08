LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** As May sets out Brexit aims, FTSE drops on sterling rally

** European financial services turn positive on Brexit clarity

** Lufthansa top of STOXX on merger talk

** Rolls Royce leads FTSE after bribery settlement (Reporting by Helen Reid)