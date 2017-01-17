BRIEF-Initiator Pharma receives notice of approval for listing at AktieTorget

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Initiator Pharma A/S IPO-INIT.ST:

* Said on Monday received notice of approval for listing at AktieTorget

* March 16, 2017 is the projected dated for the first day of trading

* In connection with the planned listing, Initiator Pharma also plans to conduct a rights issue totaling about 20.5 million Swedish crowns ($2.30 million) (before issuance costs)

* The listing at AktieTorget is subject to the lowest level in the rights issue, about 14.9 million crowns, being reached

* The subscription period for the rights issue is planned to begin Jan. 26, 2017 and planned to close Feb. 9, 2017

* Subscription price/Issue price: 5.50 crowns per share Source text: bit.ly/2iJkPQK

