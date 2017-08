Jan 17 (Reuters) - Csx Corp :

* CSX Corporation announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 earnings

* Full year 2016 revenue $11.1 billion

* Q4 earnings per share $0.49

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $2.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "For full year 2016, industry continued to face headwinds from low global commodity prices and strength of U.S. dollar"