FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Miraculum to issue series W shares, change shares nominal value
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 18, 2017 / 7:05 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Miraculum to issue series W shares, change shares nominal value

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Miraculum SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its shareholders resolved to lower its capital and subsequently to increase its capital via the issue of series W shares

* To lower its capital to 17.3 million zlotys from 34.5 million zlotys via change of shares' nominal value to 1.5 zloty per share from 3 zlotys per share

* To lower its capital to create reserve capital of 17.3 million zlotys which can be used only to cover losses

* Subsequently to increase its capital to 34.5 million zlotys via issue of 11,512,223 series W shares at the issue price of 1.5 zloty per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.