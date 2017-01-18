FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Erytech presents new preclinical data supporting ERY-MET
#Healthcare
January 18, 2017 / 7:15 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Erytech presents new preclinical data supporting ERY-MET

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Erytech Pharma SA :

* Reported on Tuesday findings from preclinical studies demonstrate that ERY-MET, which is methionine gamma-lyase-encapsulated in red blood cells (RBC) developed using co's proprietary ERYCAPS encapsulation platform technology, can inhibit tumor growth in a murine model of human gastric adenocarcinoma; this effect can be regulated by Vitamin B6 supplementation

* Methionine gamma-lyase-encapsulated into red blood cells (ERY-MET) shows profound antitumor activity in gastric carcinoma

* Study found that ERY-MET, in combination with daily Vitamin B6 supplementation, increased active MGL half-life in vivo, from less than 24 hours to 8-9 days.

* Combined ERY-MET and Vitamin B6 treatment exhibited anti-tumor activity in 100 pct of treated mice, with tumor growth inhibitions varying from 91 pct to 100 pct by the end of the study

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

