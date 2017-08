Jan 18 (Reuters) - Cefour Wine & Beverage Partihandel AB (publ) :

* Katarina Nielsen has been appointed new CEO of Cefour Wine & Beverage Partihandel AB (publ) and will start on Feb. 1, 2017

* Katarina Nielsen succeeds Henrik Sundewall as CEO

Source text: bit.ly/2jwfuxF

