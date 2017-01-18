FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Canadian pacific railway reports Q4 earnings per share C$2.61
January 18, 2017 / 9:38 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Canadian pacific railway reports Q4 earnings per share C$2.61

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd :

* CP reports record low operating ratio for fourth quarter and full year amid challenging conditions

* Reports FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share C$10.29

* Q4 earnings per share C$2.61

* Q4 revenue fell 3 percent to C$1.64 billion

* 2016 featured stiff economic headwinds and challenging volume environment, headlined by precipitous decline in crude oil shipments, weakness in grain movements

* Plans to invest approximately $1.25 billion in capital programs in 2017, an increase of 6 percent over $1.18 billion spent in 2016

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd says expect adjusted diluted EPS growth to be in high single-digits for 2017

* Qtrly operating ratio 56.2% versus 59.8% last year

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd says assumes that in 2017 Canadian-to-U.S. Dollar exchange rate will be in range of $1.30 to $1.35

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd says plans to invest approximately $1.25 billion in capital programs in 2017

* Q4 earnings per share view C$3.11, revenue view c$1.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

