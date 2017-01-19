FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HB Fuller Q4 shr $0.76
January 19, 2017 / 12:33 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-HB Fuller Q4 shr $0.76

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - HB Fuller Co :

* 2017 capital expenditures planned at approximately $60 million

* H.B. Fuller reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.74

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.57 to $2.77

* Q4 revenue $574.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $562.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.76

* 2017 guidance excludes about $18 million of previously announced pre-tax restructuring charges as well as other unusual items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

