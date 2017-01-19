FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Devoteam presents its strategic plan for 2020
#IT Services & Consulting
January 19, 2017 / 6:36 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Devoteam presents its strategic plan for 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Devoteam SA :

* 2016 revenue expected at 555 million euros with 8.5 pct operating margin

* In 2017, the Group is planning for consolidated revenues to grow by 7 pct organically

* Group expects the operating margin to continue to improve in 2017 compared to 2016 and to stand close to 9 pct of the revenue

* A target of 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) of revenue in 2020

* Group plans to achieve 7 to 10 pct average annual organic growth (excluding Between) between 2016 and 2020

* Group plans to achieve continuous improvement of the operating margin (in percentage of revenue) to reach at least 10 pct in 2020

* Group plans to achieve double digit average annual growth over the period of fully diluted earnings per share

* Group plans to achieve normative level of free cash flow around 5% of revenues

Source text: bit.ly/2jBwfqP Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9402 euros Gdynia Newsroom

