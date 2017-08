Jan 19 (Reuters) - Safran CEO Philippe Petitcolin

* Says not worried about Zodiac Aerospace recovery from industrial problems

* Safran CEO says Zodiac synergies will be much higher than the annual 200 million euros already identified

* Safran ceo says LEAP engine development on track, will not divert any resources from this due to Zodiac merger Further company coverage: (Reporting By Tim Hepher)