7 months ago
BRIEF-I Grandi Viaggi FY net result turns to profit of EUR 1.0 mln
January 19, 2017 / 7:14 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-I Grandi Viaggi FY net result turns to profit of EUR 1.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - I Grandi Viaggi SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday FY (fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2016) total revenue 60.0 million euros ($63.83 million) versus 63.5 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit 1.0 million euros versus loss 2.6 million euros a year ago

* The drop in turnover was mainly due to political and social tensions in the Middle East and in some African destinations where the company holds tourist facilities

* Reports a drop in tour operator sales, for U.S. and Asia destinations, as well as Africa

$1 = 0.9400 euros Gdynia Newsroom

