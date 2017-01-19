FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2017 / 9:30 AM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 1-Russian grocery chain Dixy increases sales 14 pct in 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds full-year sales and openings, CEO comment)

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Dixy Group said on Thursday its 2016 revenue increased 14 percent and provided the following details:

* Dixy Group's total revenue rose 14.3 percent in 2016 to 311.2 billion roubles ($5.2 billion) from 272.3 billion roubles in 2015.

* Like-for-like (LFL) sales grew 4.4 percent last year with a 0.9 percent rise in the number of tickets and a 3.5 percent rise in the average basket.

* The company opened 94 new stores (net) in 2016, bringing its total number of outlets to 2,802.

* In Q4, total revenue increased 4.2 percent compared with the same quarter of 2015 to 78.1 billion roubles.

* Q4 like-for-like sales were down 2.1 percent year on year as the number of tickets fell 5.3 percent while the average basket rose 3.4 percent.

* December sales fell 0.6 percent year on year to 27.8 billion roubles, after a 5.3 percent rise in November.

* "The market remained quite soft towards the end of 2016; customers continue to be sensitive to various promo activities and demonstrated the willingness to save. All in all those factors affected LFL traffic ... at the end of the year," Sergei Belyakov, Dixy general director, said. Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.7031 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

