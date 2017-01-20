DERIVATIVES-Margin clarity sought on CCP resolution rules

LONDON, Jan 20 (IFR) - Derivatives dealers are calling on European lawmakers to explicitly exclude initial margin haircuts as a tool to cover losses in the recovery and resolution of a failing central counterparty clearinghouse.

Draft CCP recovery and resolution rules, published by the European Commission in December, fail to mention the treatment of initial margins posted by clearing members in the event of a member default. That has sparked calls for clarification in new regulations aimed at promoting financial stability and avoiding taxpayer bailouts in the event of a clearinghouse failure.

"We were pleased to see the absence of initial margin haircutting in the proposal, but we would like to see an explicit exclusion," said Bill Stenning, MD for clearing, regulatory and strategic affairs at Societe Generale. "Your house is used as security on your mortgage and, of course, you don't lose your house because someone else defaults on their mortgage. Likewise you shouldn't lose your initial margin because another counterparty defaults."

According to Benoit Gourisse, senior director in European public policy at ISDA, the omission from proposed rules is an effective exclusion of the haircuts. IM is held in segregated accounts and treated in a similar manner to retail deposits in a bank recovery and resolution situation.

"Some regulators and central banks have raised the issue of initial margin haircuts as a recovery and resolution tool, but from a legal perspective, if there is no provision in the draft regulation, then it is unlikely they can be used," said Gourisse.

With months of negotiations to come between the EC, European Parliament and European Council before rules are finalised, there is scope for lawmakers to change their stance, particularly as the large pot of money sitting in IM accounts could relieve the burden on other parties, including CCP shareholders and taxpayers.

"The equilibrium of the regime is all about who pays, when and how," said Gourisse. "In this equilibrium, CCP shareholders may want to see a bigger contribution from clearing members, so the issue may pop up in negotiations."

INCENTIVES

Clearing member firms are concerned that haircuts to initial margin - a form of credit risk mitigation posted by all participants - can exacerbate stress by triggering an exodus from the CCP. Haircutting variation margin, which represents gains on in-the-money positions, is seen by many users as a preferred option.

"Variation margin haircutting creates the right incentives for gainers to close out positions. Following a default, you can manage your risk and therefore manage your potential loss," said Stenning.

"Ultimately, we need a set of tools with the right incentives, otherwise you could easily end up making a difficult situation even worse. The problem with IM haircutting is that it incentivises a disorderly exit from the CCP."

According to Michael Voisin, global head of capital markets and a partner in the derivatives and structured products group at Linklaters, variation margin haircuts if used fully could be enough to ensure that a failing CCP never needs to go into resolution. It may, however, raise questions around the role of the CCP and whether it has been appropriately discharged.

"If you allow the CCP to haircut fully the gains that are made on contracts, it effectively removes members' protection and continuity of access to the market after a default," said Voisin.

He notes that if a member no longer benefits from positive movements in the market that may offset an adverse hedge, the CCP is no longer performing its primary role.

"If used excessively exclusively, variation margin haircutting can be seen as destroying the service that a CCP provides to the market."

CLARITY REQUIRED

With over 60% of the US$544trn over-the-counter derivatives market now centrally cleared, CCPs have become focal points of risk. Given their systemic importance, some note that the debate around margin haircuts may be clouding a bigger issue.

"If you look at the systemic risk between clearinghouses and the systemic risk that their members could pose, it's unlikely that can be resolved by margins - it's a much bigger issue than that," said David Clark, chairman of the Wholesale Markets Brokers' Association.

"Margins are a very operational issue, linked to individual products' vol curves and liquidity profiles, rather than a recovery and resolution issue. In an R&R situation, a CCP is not going to be able to go and get more margins, so they're going to have to ensure the right risk management frameworks are in place from the outset."

According to ISDA's Gourisse, a more pressing concern with draft rules is a lack of a clear legal framework around compensation for VM haircuts when the CCP restores a matched book.

"The rules mention the issue of shares as compensation, but that's only in the event that resolution deviates from the CCP rulebook," said Gourisse. "That makes it very difficult for clearing members and clients to get appropriate compensation."

The rules also fail to differentiate between default and non-default losses. That means client funds could be used to cover losses stemming from operational failures or cyber attacks.

"In an operational risk situation, it isn't the role of clearing participants to pay - it's up to the CCP and its shareholders to handle those losses," said Gourisse. "The text is not clear on that and we'd like to see some tools used only for default losses." (Reporting by Helen Bartholomew; Editing by Ian Edmondson)