7 months ago
At least 75 people injured in Tehran building collapse -Iranian state TV
January 19, 2017 / 10:50 AM / 7 months ago

At least 75 people injured in Tehran building collapse -Iranian state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - At least 75 people, including 45 firefighters, were injured when a blazing high-rise commercial building in downtown Tehran collapsed, Iranian state television reported on Thursday.

One witness described the 17-storey tower's collapse as like a "scene from a horror movie".

"At least 45 firefighters are among the injured ones. All of the injured people were sent to hospitals. Most of them have been discharged," state TV reported. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Louise Ireland)

