7 months ago
BRIEF-Pharmathene & Altimmune announces merger
January 19, 2017 / 12:07 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Pharmathene & Altimmune announces merger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Pharmathene Inc:

* Pharmathene and Altimmune announce merger to create immunotherapeutics company targeting infectious diseases

* Combined Co, which will operate as public company under name Altimmune, is expected to trade on NYSE market under ticker symbol ALT

* Says combined company will be a fully-integrated and diversified immunotherapeutics company

* Will issue shares to Altimmune shareholders such that Altimmune holders will own 58.2% of fully-diluted equity of combined company

* Under terms of merger, Altimmune will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pharmathene in an all-stock transaction

* Says new board of directors will be initially comprised of three Pharmathene directors and four altimmune directors

* Proposed deal does not affect Pharmathene's previously announced special one-time cash dividend of $2.91 per share of common stock

* Proposed transaction does not affect Pharmathene's previously announced special one-time cash dividend of $2.91 per share of common stock

* Combined company, which will operate as a public company under name Altimmune, is expected to trade on NYSE market under ticker symbol ALT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

