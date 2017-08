MILAN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** STOXX 600 down 0.2 pct, unchanged after ECB decision

** ECB keeps rates, asset-buying plan unchanged as expected

** Focus turns to ECB chief Draghi's news conference at 1330 GMT

** LVMH hits record high on upbeat CS note as luxury stocks rise

** Zodiac still top gainer, up over 20 pct after Safran bid

** Healthcare, energy biggest sectoral weights, financials up