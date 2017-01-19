FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GATX Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.77
January 19, 2017 / 2:00 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-GATX Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.77

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Gatx Corp :

* GATX Corporation reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.40 to $4.60

* Q4 earnings per share $0.77

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rail North America fleet utilization was 98.9 percent at q4-end, compared to 99.0 percent at end of prior quarter

* "Many of market challenges we faced in 2016 continue as we move into 2017"

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total revenues for three months ended dec 2016 $362.1 million versus $378.7 million

* Q4 revenue view $357.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

