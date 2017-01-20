BRIEF-Bell says Hilcona takes over Frostag

Jan 20(Reuters) - Bell AG :
* Hilcona, which is part of the Bell Group, is taking over Frostag in Landquart, a company specialising in the preparation of pasta and vegetarian products
* With 118 employees, the company has annual sales of more than 10 million Swiss francs ($9.95 million)
* Frostag will be managed as an independent company under the umbrella of Hilcona
* Parties have agreed to keep the details of the transaction confidential
