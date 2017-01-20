FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quabit updates business plan, intends to invest 455 mln euros
January 20, 2017 / 7:15 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Quabit updates business plan, intends to invest 455 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Quabit Inmobiliaria SA :

* Said on Thursday that it updated its business plan for the period between 2017 and 2021

* Intends to invest 455 million euros ($485.9 million) in urban land

* Says funding totalling up to 130 million euros is secured by an agreement with Avenue Capital Group and a bank financing

* Intends to raise 145 million euros from development and commercialization of own assets (more than 50 percent of its cash flows in 2017-2021) and up to 40 million euros via capital increase

* Intends to pay up to 68 million euros in dividends until 2021

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9363 euros Gdynia Newsroom

