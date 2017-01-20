FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Muza updates on legal proceedings with Matras, gets 3 mln zlotys
January 20, 2017 / 9:24 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Muza updates on legal proceedings with Matras, gets 3 mln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Muza SA :

* Said on Thursday that in relation to the legal proceedings against Matras SA (Matras) and agreement concerning repayment of debt the company received 3.0 million zlotys ($732,582.84) under the payment order from Dec 8, 2016

* Along with 0.7 mln zlotys received earlier on, it had recovered 3.7 million zlotys in total from Matras what covers all the liabilities from Matras under the cooperation agreement signed on May 4, 2006, and the costs of the legal proceedings

* Says the legal proceedings against Matras have been ongoing as Matras has lodged objections against the payment order issued in Dec.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.0951 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

