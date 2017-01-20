BRIEF-Regions Financial Q4 earnings per share $0.23

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Regions Financial Corp :

* Regions Financial Corp qtrly basel III common equity tier 1 ratio (non-gaap) 11.0% versus 10.7% last year

* Regions reports full year 2016 earnings of $1.1 billion, up 10 percent over the prior year, and earnings per share of $0.87, up 16 percent

* Q4 earnings per share $0.23

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $1.4 billion

* Qtrly net interest margin was 3.16 percent, up 10 basis points from q3

* Qtrly net interest income and other financing income $ 853 million versus $ 836 million

* Regions Financial Corp qtrly tier 1 capital ratio 11.9% versus 11.7% last year