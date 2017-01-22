FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Imf Bentham updates on class action funding
January 22, 2017 / 11:15 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Imf Bentham updates on class action funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Imf Bentham Ltd :

* Proposes to fund claims of certain current & former shareholders of Bellamy's Australia against Bellamy's

* Asx alert-new australian funding - Bellamy's class action,bal-imf.ax

* Persons who purchased shares in Bellamy's at any time during relevant period may be eligible to participate in claim

* It is proposed that class action will be conducted by Slater & Gordon lawyers

* Claims relate to alleged breach by Bellamy's of obligations in connection with trading prospects & future earnings performance for 14 april-9 dec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

