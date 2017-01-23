FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Philips Lighting Q4 profits narrowly miss Reuters poll
January 23, 2017 / 6:20 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Philips Lighting Q4 profits narrowly miss Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Philips Lighting NV :

* Q4 sales amount to 1,934 million euros ($2.08 billion), with comparable sales of -3.2 pct (Q4 2015: -2.7 pct) -- Q4 sales 1.98 billion euros in Reuters poll

* Q4 net income of 63 million euros, including 41 million euroscharges not applicable in 2015 for brand license, separation costs and financial expenses -- Q4 net profit 65.1 million euros in Reuters poll

* FY adjusted EBITA is 645 million euros (2015: 547 million euros) -- FY adjusted EBITA 650 million euros in Reuters poll

* Full year operating profit margin increase of 180 basis points to 9.1 pct and free cash flow of 418 million euros

* Proposed cash dividend of 1.10 euros per share, a pay-out ratio of 52 pct

* In 2017, we expect further improvement in our adjusted EBITA margin by approximately 50-100 basis points

* "In medium term, we expect to gradually improve adjusted EBITA margin to 11-13 pct"

* "Remain committed to our ambition to return to positive comparable sales growth in course of this year"

* Over period 2017-2018, we will return up to 300 million euros to shareholders, by participating in share disposals by our main shareholder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9302 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

