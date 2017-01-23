BRIEF-Playway buys shares in Pyramid Games for 300,000 zlotys

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Playway SA :
* Said on Friday that is signed an investment agreement with Jacek Wyszynski, Michal Skalba, Gwidon Budziak, Adrian Przydatek and Damian Chalimoniuk
* Under the agreement the company agreed to acquire new shares in increased share capital of Pyramid Games Sp. z o.o. (Pyramid Games) for 300,000 zlotys ($73,815)
* The company’s cash contribution to help with production of “Motorcycle Mechanic” game
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
$1 = 4.0642 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom