BRIEF-Playway buys shares in Pyramid Games for 300,000 zlotys
January 23, 2017 / 6:50 AM / in 9 months

BRIEF-Playway buys shares in Pyramid Games for 300,000 zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Playway SA :

* Said on Friday that is signed an investment agreement with Jacek Wyszynski, Michal Skalba, Gwidon Budziak, Adrian Przydatek and Damian Chalimoniuk

* Under the agreement the company agreed to acquire new shares in increased share capital of Pyramid Games Sp. z o.o. (Pyramid Games) for 300,000 zlotys ($73,815)

* The company’s cash contribution to help with production of “Motorcycle Mechanic” game

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.0642 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

