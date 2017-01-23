FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gobarto: Cedrob withdraws application to convene Extraordinary General Meeting
January 23, 2017 / 8:00 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Gobarto: Cedrob withdraws application to convene Extraordinary General Meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Gobarto SA (Gobarto) :

* Said on Friday that Cedrob SA (Cedrob) withdrew its application to convene an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders

* Cedrob increased its stake in the company to 82.98 pct on Friday, Jan 20 due to tender offer announced on Nov. 9, 2016

* Gobarto's extraordinary general meeting of shareholders was suppose to vote on the withdrawal of the company from trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) and increase its capital by issue of shares

* If Cedrob would receive the remaining shares of Gobarto under tender offer, it would withdraw the company from the WSE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

