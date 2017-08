European shares cut losses after hitting 3-week low. For more see the equities LiveMarkets blog

MILAN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** European shares reduce losses after hitting lowest since end-December

** STOXX down 0.2 pct after, FTSE 100 down 0.4 pct

** Antofagasta helps miners lead sectoral gainers; financials still top drag

** M&A reports buoy shares in insurer Generali, UK builders

** Warning hits Essentra; SGS, Philips Lighting down after results

** But Citi raises year-end target for STOXX index